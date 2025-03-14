News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Huntington Bancshares, IDT and AAON

March 14, 2025

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/18/25, Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN), IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT), and AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Huntington Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.155 on 4/1/25, IDT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 3/25/25, and AAON, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/28/25. As a percentage of HBAN's recent stock price of $14.28, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Huntington Bancshares Inc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when HBAN shares open for trading on 3/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for IDT to open 0.13% lower in price and for AAON to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HBAN, IDT, and AAON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN):

HBAN+Dividend+History+Chart

IDT Corp (Symbol: IDT):

IDT+Dividend+History+Chart

AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON):

AAON+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.34% for Huntington Bancshares Inc, 0.50% for IDT Corp, and 0.51% for AAON, Inc..

In Friday trading, Huntington Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, IDT Corp shares are down about 3%, and AAON, Inc. shares are off about 4% on the day.

