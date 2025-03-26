Ex-Dividend Reminder: Humana, Equity Lifestyle Properties and Independence Realty Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/25, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), and Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Humana Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.885 on 4/25/25, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 4/11/25, and Independence Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 4/21/25. As a percentage of HUM's recent stock price of $273.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Humana Inc. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when HUM shares open for trading on 3/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for ELS to open 0.77% lower in price and for IRT to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUM, ELS, and IRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM):



Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.29% for Humana Inc., 3.08% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, and 3.05% for Independence Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Humana Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are off about 1.6%, and Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

