News & Insights

Markets
HUM

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Humana, Equity Lifestyle Properties and Independence Realty Trust

March 26, 2025 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/25, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), and Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Humana Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.885 on 4/25/25, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 4/11/25, and Independence Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 4/21/25. As a percentage of HUM's recent stock price of $273.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Humana Inc. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when HUM shares open for trading on 3/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for ELS to open 0.77% lower in price and for IRT to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUM, ELS, and IRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM):

HUM+Dividend+History+Chart

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):

ELS+Dividend+History+Chart

Independence Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: IRT):

IRT+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.29% for Humana Inc., 3.08% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, and 3.05% for Independence Realty Trust Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Humana Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are off about 1.6%, and Independence Realty Trust Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ETFs With Notable Inflows
 ENMD Historical Stock Prices
 MQT Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs With Notable Inflows-> ENMD Historical Stock Prices-> MQT Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUM
ELS
IRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.