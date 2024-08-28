Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hubbell, Watts Water Technologies and Universal Logistics Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/24, Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS), and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hubbell Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 9/16/24, Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/13/24, and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 10/1/24. As a percentage of HUBB's recent stock price of $387.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Hubbell Inc. to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when HUBB shares open for trading on 8/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for WTS to open 0.22% lower in price and for ULH to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUBB, WTS, and ULH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB):



Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):



Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (Symbol: ULH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.26% for Hubbell Inc., 0.90% for Watts Water Technologies Inc, and 1.02% for Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Hubbell Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

