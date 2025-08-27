Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hubbell, Advanced Drainage Systems and First Majestic Silver

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), and First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hubbell Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 9/15/25, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/15/25, and First Majestic Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0048 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of HUBB's recent stock price of $442.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Hubbell Inc. to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when HUBB shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for WMS to open 0.12% lower in price and for AG to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HUBB, WMS, and AG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hubbell Inc. (Symbol: HUBB):



Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):



First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Hubbell Inc., 0.49% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, and 0.21% for First Majestic Silver Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Hubbell Inc. shares are currently up about 1.2%, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and First Majestic Silver Corp shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

