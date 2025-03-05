Ex-Dividend Reminder: HSBC Holdings, Kimberly-Clark and LCI Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/25, HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC), Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), and LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HSBC Holdings plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.80 on 4/25/25, Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.26 on 4/2/25, and LCI Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 3/21/25. As a percentage of HSBC's recent stock price of $60.43, this dividend works out to approximately 2.98%, so look for shares of HSBC Holdings plc to trade 2.98% lower — all else being equal — when HSBC shares open for trading on 3/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for KMB to open 0.89% lower in price and for LCII to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HSBC, KMB, and LCII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC):



Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):



LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.91% for HSBC Holdings plc, 3.57% for Kimberly-Clark Corp., and 4.70% for LCI Industries.

In Wednesday trading, HSBC Holdings plc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are down about 1.5%, and LCI Industries shares are down about 4% on the day.

