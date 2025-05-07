Ex-Dividend Reminder: HSBC Holdings, Dana and Lithia Motors

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/9/25, HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC), Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN), and Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HSBC Holdings plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/20/25, Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 5/30/25, and Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 5/23/25. As a percentage of HSBC's recent stock price of $56.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.88%, so look for shares of HSBC Holdings plc to trade 0.88% lower — all else being equal — when HSBC shares open for trading on 5/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for DAN to open 0.68% lower in price and for LAD to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HSBC, DAN, and LAD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC):



Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN):



Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.53% for HSBC Holdings plc, 2.74% for Dana Inc, and 0.74% for Lithia Motors Inc.

In Wednesday trading, HSBC Holdings plc shares are currently off about 0.1%, Dana Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Lithia Motors Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

