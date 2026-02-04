Ex-Dividend Reminder: Howmet Aerospace, Westlake Chemical Partners and Select Water Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/6/26, Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM), Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP), and Select Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: WTTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Howmet Aerospace Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 2/25/26, Westlake Chemical Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4714 on 2/23/26, and Select Water Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 2/18/26. As a percentage of HWM's recent stock price of $213.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when HWM shares open for trading on 2/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for WLKP to open 2.16% lower in price and for WTTR to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HWM, WLKP, and WTTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM):



Westlake Chemical Partners LP (Symbol: WLKP):



Select Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: WTTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.22% for Howmet Aerospace Inc, 8.63% for Westlake Chemical Partners LP, and 2.29% for Select Water Solutions Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Howmet Aerospace Inc shares are currently up about 3%, Westlake Chemical Partners LP shares are down about 0.3%, and Select Water Solutions Inc shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

