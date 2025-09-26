Ex-Dividend Reminder: Host Hotels & Resorts, Veris Residential and Ellington Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST), Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/15/25, Veris Residential Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/10/25, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 10/31/25. As a percentage of HST's recent stock price of $17.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.15%, so look for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 1.15% lower — all else being equal — when HST shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for VRE to open 0.54% lower in price and for EFC to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HST, VRE, and EFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST):



Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.62% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, 2.14% for Veris Residential Inc, and 11.94% for Ellington Financial Inc.

In Friday trading, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Veris Residential Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and Ellington Financial Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

