Ex-Dividend Reminder: Host Hotels & Resorts, Sun Communities and Innovative Industrial Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST), Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI), and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 7/15/25, Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 7/15/25, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.90 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of HST's recent stock price of $15.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when HST shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for SUI to open 0.82% lower in price and for IIPR to open 3.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HST, SUI, and IIPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST):



Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.16% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, 3.28% for Sun Communities Inc, and 13.39% for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.

In Thursday trading, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, Sun Communities Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and Innovative Industrial Properties Inc shares are off about 3.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ACAH YTD Return

 FNM Videos

 OPA Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.