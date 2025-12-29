Ex-Dividend Reminder: Host Hotels & Resorts, Broadstone Net Lease and US Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST), Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL), and US Bancorp (Symbol: USB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 1/15/26, Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 1/15/26, and US Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of HST's recent stock price of $18.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when HST shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for BNL to open 1.66% lower in price and for USB to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HST, BNL, and USB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST):



Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL):



US Bancorp (Symbol: USB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.34% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, 6.63% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc, and 3.78% for US Bancorp.

In Monday trading, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and US Bancorp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Analyst Actions

 TXMD Split History

 ETFs Holding CTT



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.