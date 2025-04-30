Ex-Dividend Reminder: Horton, Entergy and Cadre Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/2/25, Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR), and Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Horton Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 5/9/25, Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 6/2/25, and Cadre Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.095 on 5/16/25. As a percentage of DHI's recent stock price of $124.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of Horton Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when DHI shares open for trading on 5/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for ETR to open 0.72% lower in price and for CDRE to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DHI, ETR, and CDRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI):



Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



Cadre Holdings Inc (Symbol: CDRE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for Horton Inc, 2.87% for Entergy Corp, and 1.30% for Cadre Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Horton Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, Entergy Corp shares are down about 1.8%, and Cadre Holdings Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

