HRL

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hormel Foods, Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie

October 11, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/15/24, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL), Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), and AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hormel Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2825 on 11/15/24, Abbott Laboratories will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 11/15/24, and AbbVie Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of HRL's recent stock price of $30.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of Hormel Foods Corp. to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when HRL shares open for trading on 10/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for ABT to open 0.48% lower in price and for ABBV to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRL, ABT, and ABBV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL):

HRL+Dividend+History+Chart

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT):

ABT+Dividend+History+Chart

AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV):

ABBV+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.65% for Hormel Foods Corp., 1.90% for Abbott Laboratories, and 3.19% for AbbVie Inc.

In Friday trading, Hormel Foods Corp. shares are currently trading flat, Abbott Laboratories shares are down about 0.3%, and AbbVie Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

