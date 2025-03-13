Ex-Dividend Reminder: Horace Mann Educators, Rayonier and ARMOUR Residential REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/17/25, Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN), Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN), and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Horace Mann Educators Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/31/25, Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2725 on 3/31/25, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 3/27/25. As a percentage of HMN's recent stock price of $40.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp. to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when HMN shares open for trading on 3/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for RYN to open 1.00% lower in price and for ARR to open 1.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HMN, RYN, and ARR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (Symbol: HMN):



Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.46% for Horace Mann Educators Corp., 4.01% for Rayonier Inc., and 15.47% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc..

In Thursday trading, Horace Mann Educators Corp. shares are currently down about 1.8%, Rayonier Inc. shares are down about 0.4%, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

