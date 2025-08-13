Ex-Dividend Reminder: Honeywell International, Standard Motor Products and J.M. Smucker

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON), Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP), and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Honeywell International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 9/5/25, Standard Motor Products, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 9/2/25, and J.M. Smucker Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 9/2/25. As a percentage of HON's recent stock price of $217.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Honeywell International Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when HON shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for SMP to open 0.80% lower in price and for SJM to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HON, SMP, and SJM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON):



Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP):



J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.08% for Honeywell International Inc, 3.21% for Standard Motor Products, Inc., and 3.95% for J.M. Smucker Co..

In Wednesday trading, Honeywell International Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares are up about 3.9%, and J.M. Smucker Co. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Materials Dividend Stock List

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CPGX

 Funds Holding WBIC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.