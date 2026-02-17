Ex-Dividend Reminder: HomeTrust Bancshares, AFLAC and FirstCash Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/26, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: HTB), AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL), and FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 2/26/26, AFLAC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 3/2/26, and FirstCash Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of HTB's recent stock price of $43.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when HTB shares open for trading on 2/18/26. Similarly, investors should look for AFL to open 0.53% lower in price and for FCFS to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTB, AFL, and FCFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: HTB):



AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL):



FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for HomeTrust Bancshares Inc., 2.12% for AFLAC Inc, and 0.92% for FirstCash Holdings Inc.

In Tuesday trading, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1%, AFLAC Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and FirstCash Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 JUCY Videos

 BEP Split History

 SAL Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.