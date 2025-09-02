Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home Depot, Phibro Animal Health and Cigna

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/4/25, Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD), Phibro Animal Health Corp. (Symbol: PAHC), and The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.30 on 9/18/25, Phibro Animal Health Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/24/25, and The Cigna Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.51 on 9/18/25. As a percentage of HD's recent stock price of $406.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Home Depot Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when HD shares open for trading on 9/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for PAHC to open 0.32% lower in price and for CI to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HD, PAHC, and CI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



Phibro Animal Health Corp. (Symbol: PAHC):



The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.26% for Home Depot Inc, 1.29% for Phibro Animal Health Corp., and 2.01% for The Cigna Group.

In Tuesday trading, Home Depot Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Phibro Animal Health Corp. shares are down about 3.6%, and The Cigna Group shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 KSU market cap history

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IHIT

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PPMC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.