Ex-Dividend Reminder: Home BancShares, Univest Financial and Northeast Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/26, Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB), Univest Financial Corp (Symbol: UVSP), and Northeast Bank (Symbol: NBN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/4/26, Univest Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/25/26, and Northeast Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 2/25/26. As a percentage of HOMB's recent stock price of $30.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Home BancShares Inc to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when HOMB shares open for trading on 2/11/26. Similarly, investors should look for UVSP to open 0.61% lower in price and for NBN to open 0.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOMB, UVSP, and NBN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



Univest Financial Corp (Symbol: UVSP):



Northeast Bank (Symbol: NBN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.75% for Home BancShares Inc, 2.46% for Univest Financial Corp, and 0.03% for Northeast Bank.

In Monday trading, Home BancShares Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Univest Financial Corp shares are up about 1.1%, and Northeast Bank shares are up about 2.9% on the day.

