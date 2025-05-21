Ex-Dividend Reminder: HNI, Barrett Business Services and Masco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/25, HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI), Barrett Business Services, Inc. (Symbol: BBSI), and Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 6/11/25, Barrett Business Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 6/6/25, and Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 6/9/25. As a percentage of HNI's recent stock price of $47.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of HNI Corp to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when HNI shares open for trading on 5/23/25. Similarly, investors should look for BBSI to open 0.19% lower in price and for MAS to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HNI, BBSI, and MAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):



Barrett Business Services, Inc. (Symbol: BBSI):



Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for HNI Corp, 0.75% for Barrett Business Services, Inc., and 1.88% for Masco Corp..

In Wednesday trading, HNI Corp shares are currently down about 1%, Barrett Business Services, Inc. shares are down about 0.4%, and Masco Corp. shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

