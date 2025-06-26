Ex-Dividend Reminder: Himax Technologies, Primoris Services and Regal Rexnord

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Himax Technologies Inc (Symbol: HIMX), Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM), and Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Himax Technologies Inc will pay its annual dividend of $0.37 on 7/11/25, Primoris Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 7/15/25, and Regal Rexnord Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/14/25. As a percentage of HIMX's recent stock price of $9.21, this dividend works out to approximately 4.02%, so look for shares of Himax Technologies Inc to trade 4.02% lower — all else being equal — when HIMX shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for PRIM to open 0.10% lower in price and for RRX to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HIMX, PRIM, and RRX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Himax Technologies Inc (Symbol: HIMX):



Primoris Services Corp (Symbol: PRIM):



Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.02% for Himax Technologies Inc, 0.42% for Primoris Services Corp, and 0.97% for Regal Rexnord Corp.

In Thursday trading, Himax Technologies Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Primoris Services Corp shares are off about 3.2%, and Regal Rexnord Corp shares are down about 1% on the day.

