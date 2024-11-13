Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Penske Automotive Group and Wynn Resorts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT), Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), and Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/27/24, Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 12/3/24, and Wynn Resorts Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 11/27/24. As a percentage of HLT's recent stock price of $250.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when HLT shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for PAG to open 0.74% lower in price and for WYNN to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLT, PAG, and WYNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT):



Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG):



Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.24% for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, 2.96% for Penske Automotive Group Inc, and 1.17% for Wynn Resorts Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Wynn Resorts Ltd shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 NYF Dividend History

 LSEA Insider Buying

 SSNC market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.