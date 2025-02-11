Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hilltop Holdings, PennyMac Financial Services and S & T Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/25, Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH), PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), and S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hilltop Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 2/27/25, PennyMac Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/23/25, and S & T Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 2/27/25. As a percentage of HTH's recent stock price of $31.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Hilltop Holdings, Inc. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when HTH shares open for trading on 2/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for PFSI to open 0.29% lower in price and for STBA to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTH, PFSI, and STBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH):



PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI):



S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.25% for Hilltop Holdings, Inc., 1.17% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc, and 3.39% for S & T Bancorp Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Hilltop Holdings, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.4%, PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and S & T Bancorp Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

