Ex-Dividend Reminder: Highwoods Properties, CNA Financial and Kemper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW), CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA), and Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/10/25, CNA Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 6/5/25, and Kemper Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 6/3/25. As a percentage of HIW's recent stock price of $29.89, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when HIW shares open for trading on 5/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for CNA to open 0.96% lower in price and for KMPR to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HIW, CNA, and KMPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW):



CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA):



Kemper Corp (Symbol: KMPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.69% for Highwoods Properties, Inc., 3.85% for CNA Financial Corp, and 2.00% for Kemper Corp.

In Thursday trading, Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are currently off about 1.9%, CNA Financial Corp shares are down about 1.4%, and Kemper Corp shares are down about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap REIT Stocks

 OLB shares outstanding history

 LBO Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.