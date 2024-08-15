Ex-Dividend Reminder: Highwoods Properties, Bgc Group and Dolby Laboratories

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/24, Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW), Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC), and Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Highwoods Properties, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/10/24, Bgc Group Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 9/3/24, and Dolby Laboratories Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/27/24. As a percentage of HIW's recent stock price of $31.26, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when HIW shares open for trading on 8/19/24. Similarly, investors should look for BGC to open 0.22% lower in price and for DLB to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HIW, BGC, and DLB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW):



Bgc Group Inc - Class A (Symbol: BGC):



Dolby Laboratories Inc (Symbol: DLB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.40% for Highwoods Properties, Inc., 0.86% for Bgc Group Inc - Class A, and 1.71% for Dolby Laboratories Inc.

In Thursday trading, Highwoods Properties, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.9%, Bgc Group Inc - Class A shares are up about 1.2%, and Dolby Laboratories Inc shares are up about 1% on the day.

