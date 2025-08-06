Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hexcel, Masco and Sonoco Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/25, Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL), Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS), and Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hexcel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 8/15/25, Masco Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/25/25, and Sonoco Products Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 9/10/25. As a percentage of HXL's recent stock price of $60.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Hexcel Corp. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when HXL shares open for trading on 8/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for MAS to open 0.44% lower in price and for SON to open 1.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HXL, MAS, and SON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL):



Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS):



Sonoco Products Co. (Symbol: SON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.12% for Hexcel Corp., 1.77% for Masco Corp., and 4.73% for Sonoco Products Co..

In Wednesday trading, Hexcel Corp. shares are currently trading flat, Masco Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and Sonoco Products Co. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

