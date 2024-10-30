Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hexcel, Kodiak Gas Services and Western Midstream Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/24, Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL), Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS), and Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hexcel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/8/24, Kodiak Gas Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 11/8/24, and Western Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.875 on 11/14/24. As a percentage of HXL's recent stock price of $62.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Hexcel Corp. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when HXL shares open for trading on 11/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for KGS to open 1.29% lower in price and for WES to open 2.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HXL, KGS, and WES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL):



Kodiak Gas Services Inc (Symbol: KGS):



Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.96% for Hexcel Corp., 5.17% for Kodiak Gas Services Inc, and 9.36% for Western Midstream Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Hexcel Corp. shares are currently down about 1.5%, Kodiak Gas Services Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Western Midstream Partners LP shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GENK

 Tapestry shares outstanding history

 PSB Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.