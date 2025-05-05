Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heritage Financial, Waste Connections and Anheuser-Busch InBev

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/7/25, Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA), Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN), and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Symbol: BUD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heritage Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 5/21/25, Waste Connections Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 5/22/25, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will pay its annual dividend of $1.0492 on 6/6/25. As a percentage of HFWA's recent stock price of $23.58, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Heritage Financial Corp to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when HFWA shares open for trading on 5/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for WCN to open 0.16% lower in price and for BUD to open 1.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HFWA, WCN, and BUD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA):



Waste Connections Inc (Symbol: WCN):



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Symbol: BUD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.07% for Heritage Financial Corp, 0.64% for Waste Connections Inc, and 1.59% for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.

In Monday trading, Heritage Financial Corp shares are currently up about 2.3%, Waste Connections Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

