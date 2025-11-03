Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heritage Financial, Brown & Brown and Synchrony Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/5/25, Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA), Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), and Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heritage Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 11/19/25, Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 11/12/25, and Synchrony Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/17/25. As a percentage of HFWA's recent stock price of $22.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Heritage Financial Corp to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when HFWA shares open for trading on 11/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for BRO to open 0.21% lower in price and for SYF to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HFWA, BRO, and SYF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Heritage Financial Corp (Symbol: HFWA):



Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):



Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.32% for Heritage Financial Corp, 0.83% for Brown & Brown Inc, and 1.61% for Synchrony Financial.

In Monday trading, Heritage Financial Corp shares are currently off about 1%, Brown & Brown Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and Synchrony Financial shares are up about 1.1% on the day.

