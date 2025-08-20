Ex-Dividend Reminder: Herc Holdings, TE Connectivity and TransUnion

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/25, Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI), TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL), and TransUnion (Symbol: TRU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Herc Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/5/25, TE Connectivity plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 9/12/25, and TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.115 on 9/8/25. As a percentage of HRI's recent stock price of $122.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Herc Holdings Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when HRI shares open for trading on 8/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for TEL to open 0.35% lower in price and for TRU to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HRI, TEL, and TRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Herc Holdings Inc (Symbol: HRI):



TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL):



TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.28% for Herc Holdings Inc, 1.40% for TE Connectivity plc, and 0.52% for TransUnion.

In Wednesday trading, Herc Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.8%, TE Connectivity plc shares are down about 0.1%, and TransUnion shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

