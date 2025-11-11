Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heidrick & Struggles International, Comfort Systems USA and Peabody Energy

November 11, 2025 — 09:57 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/25, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII), Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), and Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/26/25, Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/24/25, and Peabody Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 12/3/25. As a percentage of HSII's recent stock price of $58.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when HSII shares open for trading on 11/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for FIX to open 0.06% lower in price and for BTU to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HSII, FIX, and BTU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII):

HSII+Dividend+History+Chart

Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):

FIX+Dividend+History+Chart

Peabody Energy Corp (Symbol: BTU):

BTU+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.02% for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., 0.25% for Comfort Systems USA Inc, and 1.00% for Peabody Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Peabody Energy Corp shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
