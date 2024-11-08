Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heartland Financial USA, OneMain Holdings and PC Connection

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/12/24, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF), and PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/26/24, OneMain Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 11/18/24, and PC Connection, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/29/24. As a percentage of HTLF's recent stock price of $66.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.45%, so look for shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to trade 0.45% lower — all else being equal — when HTLF shares open for trading on 11/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for OMF to open 1.92% lower in price and for CNXN to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTLF, OMF, and CNXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF):



OneMain Holdings Inc (Symbol: OMF):



PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.81% for Heartland Financial USA, Inc., 7.67% for OneMain Holdings Inc, and 0.54% for PC Connection, Inc..

In Friday trading, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares are currently down about 3.3%, OneMain Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and PC Connection, Inc. shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

