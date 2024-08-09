Ex-Dividend Reminder: Heartland Financial USA, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities and PC Connection

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/24, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF), Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA), and PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/27/24, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 8/30/24, and PC Connection, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/30/24. As a percentage of HTLF's recent stock price of $50.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when HTLF shares open for trading on 8/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for PTA to open 0.67% lower in price and for CNXN to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HTLF, PTA, and CNXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Symbol: HTLF):



Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):



PC Connection, Inc. (Symbol: CNXN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for Heartland Financial USA, Inc., 8.06% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities, and 0.58% for PC Connection, Inc..

In Friday trading, Heartland Financial USA, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.8%, Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are up about 1%, and PC Connection, Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Diagnostics Dividend Stocks

 OSG Split History

 ETF Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.