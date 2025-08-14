Ex-Dividend Reminder: Healthstream, KLA and Gen Digital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/25, Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM), KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC), and Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Healthstream Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.031 on 8/29/25, KLA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.90 on 9/3/25, and Gen Digital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/10/25. As a percentage of HSTM's recent stock price of $26.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.12%, so look for shares of Healthstream Inc to trade 0.12% lower — all else being equal — when HSTM shares open for trading on 8/18/25. Similarly, investors should look for KLAC to open 0.20% lower in price and for GEN to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HSTM, KLAC, and GEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM):



KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC):



Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.47% for Healthstream Inc, 0.80% for KLA Corp, and 1.56% for Gen Digital Inc.

In Thursday trading, Healthstream Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, KLA Corp shares are up about 1.5%, and Gen Digital Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 George Soros Stock Picks

 MCC Options Chain

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BUFR



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.