Ex-Dividend Reminder: Healthcare Realty Trust, Welltower and Capital One Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/24, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR), Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL), and Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 8/28/24, Welltower Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 8/21/24, and Capital One Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/23/24. As a percentage of HR's recent stock price of $17.64, this dividend works out to approximately 1.76%, so look for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to trade 1.76% lower — all else being equal — when HR shares open for trading on 8/12/24. Similarly, investors should look for WELL to open 0.58% lower in price and for COF to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HR, WELL, and COF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR):



Welltower Inc (Symbol: WELL):



Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.03% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, 2.33% for Welltower Inc, and 1.81% for Capital One Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares are currently down about 2.4%, Welltower Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Capital One Financial Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

