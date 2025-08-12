Ex-Dividend Reminder: Healthcare Realty Trust, Newmark Group and Blue Owl Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/25, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR), Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK), and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 8/28/25, Newmark Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 8/29/25, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 8/28/25. As a percentage of HR's recent stock price of $16.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.43%, so look for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to trade 1.43% lower — all else being equal — when HR shares open for trading on 8/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for NMRK to open 0.19% lower in price and for OWL to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HR, NMRK, and OWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR):



Newmark Group Inc (Symbol: NMRK):



Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.74% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, 0.74% for Newmark Group Inc, and 4.56% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A.

In Tuesday trading, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares are currently up about 0.4%, Newmark Group Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Larry Robbins Stock Picks

 CARR RSI

 ETFs Holding HPE



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.