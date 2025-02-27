Ex-Dividend Reminder: Healthcare Realty Trust , First Financial Bancorp and Associated Banc-Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR), First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC), and Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/19/25, First Financial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/17/25, and Associated Banc-Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of HR's recent stock price of $16.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.85%, so look for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated to trade 1.85% lower — all else being equal — when HR shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for FFBC to open 0.89% lower in price and for ASB to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HR, FFBC, and ASB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (Symbol: HR):



First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC):



Associated Banc-Corp (Symbol: ASB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.42% for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated, 3.57% for First Financial Bancorp, and 3.75% for Associated Banc-Corp.

In Thursday trading, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares are currently down about 0.8%, First Financial Bancorp shares are off about 0.2%, and Associated Banc-Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

