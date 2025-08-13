Ex-Dividend Reminder: HCI Group, Sabra Health Care REIT and ConnectOne Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/25, HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI), Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA), and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HCI Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 9/19/25, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/29/25, and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 9/2/25. As a percentage of HCI's recent stock price of $156.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of HCI Group Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when HCI shares open for trading on 8/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for SBRA to open 1.61% lower in price and for CNOB to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HCI, SBRA, and CNOB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI):



Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (Symbol: SBRA):



ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (Symbol: CNOB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.02% for HCI Group Inc, 6.44% for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc, and 3.00% for ConnectOne Bancorp Inc.

In Wednesday trading, HCI Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and ConnectOne Bancorp Inc shares are up about 4.9% on the day.

