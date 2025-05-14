Ex-Dividend Reminder: HCI Group, Provident Financial Services and Artisan Partners Asset Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/16/25, HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI), Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS), and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HCI Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/20/25, Provident Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 5/30/25, and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 5/30/25. As a percentage of HCI's recent stock price of $161.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of HCI Group Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when HCI shares open for trading on 5/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for PFS to open 1.33% lower in price and for APAM to open 1.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HCI, PFS, and APAM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI):



Provident Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFS):



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.99% for HCI Group Inc, 5.34% for Provident Financial Services Inc, and 6.28% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

In Wednesday trading, HCI Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.8%, Provident Financial Services Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

