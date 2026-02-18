Ex-Dividend Reminder: HCI Group, Park National and Blue Owl Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/26, HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI), Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK), and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HCI Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/20/26, Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 3/10/26, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 3/2/26. As a percentage of HCI's recent stock price of $160.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of HCI Group Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when HCI shares open for trading on 2/20/26. Similarly, investors should look for PRK to open 0.63% lower in price and for OWL to open 1.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HCI, PRK, and OWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI):



Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK):



Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.00% for HCI Group Inc, 2.50% for Park National Corp, and 7.45% for Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A.

In Wednesday trading, HCI Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Park National Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

