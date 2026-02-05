Ex-Dividend Reminder: HBT Financial, Apple and Matthews International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/26, HBT Financial Inc (Symbol: HBT), Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), and Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. HBT Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 2/17/26, Apple Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 2/12/26, and Matthews International Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.255 on 2/23/26. As a percentage of HBT's recent stock price of $28.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of HBT Financial Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when HBT shares open for trading on 2/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for AAPL to open 0.09% lower in price and for MATW to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for HBT, AAPL, and MATW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

HBT Financial Inc (Symbol: HBT):



Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL):



Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.20% for HBT Financial Inc, 0.38% for Apple Inc, and 3.88% for Matthews International Corp.

In Thursday trading, HBT Financial Inc shares are currently up about 1.7%, Apple Inc shares are up about 2.6%, and Matthews International Corp shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

