Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hawkins, International Paper and Magna International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN), International Paper Co (Symbol: IP), and Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hawkins Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 11/29/24, International Paper Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4625 on 12/16/24, and Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.475 on 11/29/24. As a percentage of HWKN's recent stock price of $126.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Hawkins Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when HWKN shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for IP to open 0.81% lower in price and for MGA to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HWKN, IP, and MGA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN):



International Paper Co (Symbol: IP):



Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Hawkins Inc, 3.23% for International Paper Co, and 4.30% for Magna International Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Hawkins Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, International Paper Co shares are down about 0.6%, and Magna International Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio

 CSSE market cap history

 UPST market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.