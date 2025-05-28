Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hawkins, Core Natural Resources and TransAlta

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/30/25, Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN), Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR), and TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hawkins Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/13/25, Core Natural Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/13/25, and TransAlta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 7/1/25. As a percentage of HWKN's recent stock price of $133.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of Hawkins Inc to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when HWKN shares open for trading on 5/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for CNR to open 0.14% lower in price and for TAC to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HWKN, CNR, and TAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN):



Core Natural Resources Inc (Symbol: CNR):



TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for Hawkins Inc, 0.55% for Core Natural Resources Inc, and 2.75% for TransAlta Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Hawkins Inc shares are currently up about 3.9%, Core Natural Resources Inc shares are up about 3.9%, and TransAlta Corp shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

