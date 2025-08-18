Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hasbro, Allison Transmission Holdings and Archer Daniels Midland

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/20/25, Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS), Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN), and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hasbro, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/3/25, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/29/25, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 9/10/25. As a percentage of HAS's recent stock price of $81.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Hasbro, Inc. to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when HAS shares open for trading on 8/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for ALSN to open 0.31% lower in price and for ADM to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HAS, ALSN, and ADM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS):

HAS+Dividend+History+Chart

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN):

ALSN+Dividend+History+Chart

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):

ADM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.45% for Hasbro, Inc., 1.24% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, and 3.41% for Archer Daniels Midland Co..

In Monday trading, Hasbro, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.7%, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are down about 2.1%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Also see:

