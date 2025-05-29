Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hartford Insurance Group, Safety Insurance Group and Alight

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/25, Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG), Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT), and Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hartford Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 7/2/25, Safety Insurance Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 6/13/25, and Alight Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of HIG's recent stock price of $129.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Hartford Insurance Group Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when HIG shares open for trading on 6/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for SAFT to open 1.09% lower in price and for ALIT to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HIG, SAFT, and ALIT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG):



Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (Symbol: SAFT):



Alight Inc (Symbol: ALIT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.61% for Hartford Insurance Group Inc, 4.36% for Safety Insurance Group, Inc., and 2.95% for Alight Inc.

In Thursday trading, Hartford Insurance Group Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares are off about 0.9%, and Alight Inc shares are off about 1.8% on the day.

