Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hartford Insurance Group, Houlihan Lokey and SS&C Technologies Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/25, Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG), Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI), and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hartford Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 10/2/25, Houlihan Lokey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/15/25, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of HIG's recent stock price of $132.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Hartford Insurance Group Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when HIG shares open for trading on 9/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for HLI to open 0.30% lower in price and for SSNC to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HIG, HLI, and SSNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hartford Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: HIG):



Houlihan Lokey Inc (Symbol: HLI):



SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (Symbol: SSNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.57% for Hartford Insurance Group Inc, 1.20% for Houlihan Lokey Inc, and 1.22% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Hartford Insurance Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.7%, Houlihan Lokey Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

