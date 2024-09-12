Ex-Dividend Reminder: Harley-Davidson, Utz Brands and Meta Platforms

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ), and Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1725 on 9/27/24, Utz Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.059 on 10/3/24, and Meta Platforms Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 9/26/24. As a percentage of HOG's recent stock price of $35.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of Harley-Davidson Inc to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when HOG shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for UTZ to open 0.34% lower in price and for META to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOG, UTZ, and META, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ):



Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.97% for Harley-Davidson Inc, 1.36% for Utz Brands Inc, and 0.39% for Meta Platforms Inc.

In Thursday trading, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Utz Brands Inc shares are down about 2.4%, and Meta Platforms Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

