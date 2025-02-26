Ex-Dividend Reminder: Harley-Davidson, Flowers Foods and Unilever

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), and Unilever plc (Symbol: UL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/14/25, Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/14/25, and Unilever plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4674 on 3/28/25. As a percentage of HOG's recent stock price of $26.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.68%, so look for shares of Harley-Davidson Inc to trade 0.68% lower — all else being equal — when HOG shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for FLO to open 1.24% lower in price and for UL to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HOG, FLO, and UL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



Unilever plc (Symbol: UL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.71% for Harley-Davidson Inc, 4.97% for Flowers Foods, Inc., and 3.34% for Unilever plc.

In Wednesday trading, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are off about 0.1%, and Unilever plc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

