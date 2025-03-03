Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hancock Whitney, Assured Guaranty and SLM

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/25, Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC), Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO), and SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hancock Whitney Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 3/17/25, Assured Guaranty Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/19/25, and SLM Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/17/25. As a percentage of HWC's recent stock price of $57.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of Hancock Whitney Corp to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when HWC shares open for trading on 3/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for AGO to open 0.39% lower in price and for SLM to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HWC, AGO, and SLM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC):



Assured Guaranty Ltd (Symbol: AGO):



SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for Hancock Whitney Corp, 1.56% for Assured Guaranty Ltd, and 1.72% for SLM Corp..

In Monday trading, Hancock Whitney Corp shares are currently up about 1.6%, Assured Guaranty Ltd shares are down about 5.3%, and SLM Corp. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

