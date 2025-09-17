Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hamilton Lane Incorporated, Republic Bancorp and CSG Systems International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/19/25, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE), Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA), and CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 10/6/25, Republic Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.451 on 10/17/25, and CSG Systems International Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 10/3/25. As a percentage of HLNE's recent stock price of $147.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when HLNE shares open for trading on 9/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for RBCAA to open 0.60% lower in price and for CSGS to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLNE, RBCAA, and CSGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE):



Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA):



CSG Systems International Inc. (Symbol: CSGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.46% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A, 2.41% for Republic Bancorp, Inc., and 1.97% for CSG Systems International Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently up about 0.7%, Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares are down about 1%, and CSG Systems International Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Portfolio

 NSAM Historical Stock Prices

 GVT Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.