Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hamilton Lane, Federal Agricultural Mortgage and Stock Yards Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE), Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM), and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 10/4/24, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 9/30/24, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 10/1/24. As a percentage of HLNE's recent stock price of $147.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when HLNE shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for AGM to open 0.77% lower in price and for SYBT to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLNE, AGM, and SYBT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE):



Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM):



Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A, 3.07% for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, and 2.14% for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc.

In Thursday trading, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently off about 0.6%, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are off about 0.3%, and Stock Yards Bancorp Inc shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

