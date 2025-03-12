Ex-Dividend Reminder: Hamilton Lane, Community Financial System and Chubb

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE), Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU), and Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 4/4/25, Community Financial System Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 4/10/25, and Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 4/4/25. As a percentage of HLNE's recent stock price of $140.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when HLNE shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for CBU to open 0.82% lower in price and for CB to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for HLNE, CBU, and CB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE):



Community Financial System Inc (Symbol: CBU):



Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A, 3.27% for Community Financial System Inc, and 1.25% for Chubb Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently up about 1.6%, Community Financial System Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Chubb Ltd shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

